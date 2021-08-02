Here is a running list of all the moves the New York Knicks make during 2021 free agency. Expect the unexpected.

The New York Knicks are poised to be one of the busier teams in free agency this summer. After all, they have $52.6 million in cap space, more than any other team in the league.

Leon Rose, Worldwide Wes, and the rest of the front office is looking to fortify the roster for another run to the playoffs. Here is a running list of all the moves the Knicks make during the NBA’s 2021 free agency:

Evan Fournier Interest

The Knicks are reportedly interested in French wing Evan Fournier. There are reports that the interest is mutual and the Celtics are unwilling to match whatever the Knicks are looking to offer.

Derrick Rose Back to Chicago?

If the Knicks are interested in bringing back Derrick Rose, he’ll likely listen. He has a fantastic relationship with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. However, there are reports of “mutual interest” between Rose and the Chicago Bulls.

Alec Burks Re-Signs on Multi-Year Deal

Alec Burks is coming back to New York after his successful season off the bench. The sixth man is returning on a three-year contract worth $30 million.

Free agent G Alec Burks has agreed to a three-year, $30M contract to stay with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Nerlens Noel Re-Signs on Multi-Year Deal

It didn’t take long for Burks and Nerlens Noel to re-sign with the Knicks. Noel, the team’s starting center after Mitchell Robinson’s injury, is coming back on a three-year, $32 million deal.

Free agent C Nerlens Noel is returning to the New York Knicks on a three-year, $32M contract, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Tom Thibodeau keeps his rim protector. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Reggie Bullock to Dallas

Reggie Bullock was a crucial part of New York’s resurgence last season, but he’s on his way to join the Dallas Mavericks. After the Knicks drafted Quentin Grimes, re-signed Alec Burks, and have shown interest in Evan Fournier, the writing was on the wall for Bullock.

The Mavericks are nearing a deal with Knicks free agent Reggie Bullock, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 2, 2021

