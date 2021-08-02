The New York Knicks are reportedly ready to pursue French wing Evan Fournier when free agency officially opens up.

The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the more active teams in free agency this summer. They have the most cap space of any team in the league, $52.6 million practical cap space per Spotrac.

What do the Knicks plan on doing with this cap space? According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, they are preparing to make an offer to Evan Fournier, one that the Celtics won’t be willing to match.

“The Knicks reportedly have swooped in and are ready to make an offer for him that’s too rich for Boston’s blood, necessitating the Richardson deal,” Hollinger wrote. “New York has also been linked to player trades — including one for Orlando’s Terrence Ross. These aren’t mutually exclusive since New York has the cap room to execute a multitude of moves. One other maneuver to keep an eye on: a “renegotiate-and-extend” with center Mitchell Robinson.”

The longtime member of the Magic was traded to the Celtics at the trade deadline. He was deadly for Boston from behind the arc, drilling 46.3% of his threes during the regular season.

At the moment, Fournier is in Tokyo leading France towards a medal. Team USA couldn’t handle France in the group stage as Fournier dropped 28 points and was the best player on the floor.

Fournier, 28, could be a nice fit on this Knicks offense. He can handle the ball, run pick-and-roll, create his own shot, and knock down open threes (41.3% last season). The French wing’s game should help complement Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

This Fournier report is more intriguing than the potential trade for Terrence Ross or Mitchell Robinson contract news. However, what all of this information tells us is that the Knicks should be busy this week.