brooklyn nets free agency
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are going to be well over the salary cap, but management says they are “married to the luxury tax.”

The Brooklyn Nets have three superstars on massive contracts. As a result, they are almost always going to be a luxury-tax team with this current roster. In fact, general manager Sean Marks acknowledged this fact in an introductory press conference for their first-round picks, Day’Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas.

So, who are the Nets going to bring in to fill in the gaps around their stars? Here is a running list of all the moves the Nets make during the NBA’s 2021 free agency:

Spencer Dinwiddie is in High Demand

While the entire 2021 free-agent class is a bit lacking in star-power, the point guard group is stacked with talent. Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the big names swirling around free agent rumors. Despite Brooklyn’s claims about the luxury tax, it doesn’t sound like Dinwiddie is going to be back.

Is Blake Griffin Going Anywhere?

As for Blake Griffin, the Nets are very interested in bringing back Blake Griffin. Marks expressed this much during a Monday morning press conference.

Mile High Jeff Green

Jeff Green is on his way west to join the Denver Nuggets. The journeyman swingman was crucial for the Nets as a small-ball center last season.

Nets Pursuing Patty Mills

Can’t get enough NBA coverage? Check out ESNY’s Knicks free agency tracker as well.