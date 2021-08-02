The Brooklyn Nets are going to be well over the salary cap, but management says they are “married to the luxury tax.”

The Brooklyn Nets have three superstars on massive contracts. As a result, they are almost always going to be a luxury-tax team with this current roster. In fact, general manager Sean Marks acknowledged this fact in an introductory press conference for their first-round picks, Day’Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas.

Sean Marks: "We're married to the luxury tax." Credits #Nets owner Joe Tsai's willingness to spend to win. #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) August 2, 2021

So, who are the Nets going to bring in to fill in the gaps around their stars? Here is a running list of all the moves the Nets make during the NBA’s 2021 free agency:

Spencer Dinwiddie is in High Demand

While the entire 2021 free-agent class is a bit lacking in star-power, the point guard group is stacked with talent. Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the big names swirling around free agent rumors. Despite Brooklyn’s claims about the luxury tax, it doesn’t sound like Dinwiddie is going to be back.

League sources believe the Spencer Dinwiddie sweepstakes are a three-way race between the #Pelicans, #Knicks and possibly #Wizards. I’m told the Pels have been coveting Dinwiddie and could they have the inside track – perhaps w/a longer deal that would pay him upwards of $20M per — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 2, 2021

Is Blake Griffin Going Anywhere?

As for Blake Griffin, the Nets are very interested in bringing back Blake Griffin. Marks expressed this much during a Monday morning press conference.

"I think we would love him back. That's certainly the plan, there's no secret about that" – Sean Marks on Blake Griffin pic.twitter.com/wOKvq174jL — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) August 2, 2021

Mile High Jeff Green

Jeff Green is on his way west to join the Denver Nuggets. The journeyman swingman was crucial for the Nets as a small-ball center last season.

Free agent forward/center Jeff Green has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. The deal includes a player option in the second year. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 2, 2021

Nets Pursuing Patty Mills

The Lakers and the Nets, league sources say, are both in pursuit of San Antonio's Australian sharpshooter Patty Mills. More from me: https://t.co/A6ycVm5PUQ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 2, 2021

