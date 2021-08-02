Derrick Rose is going to have options in free agency. According to a report, there is “mutual interest” between Rose and the Chicago Bulls.

Although Derrick Rose helped bring the New York Knicks back to the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, there’s no guarantee he is back with the team next year. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, there is “mutual interest” between Rose and his original NBA team, the Chicago Bulls.

“Regardless of that outcome, there are strong indications from league sources that mutual interest exists between Derrick Rose and his storied hometown franchise, where he claimed league MVP honors in 2010-11. It’s unclear how Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau can stand in the way of the Bulls’ potential advances,” wrote Fischer.

What to Expect from the Knicks

As Fischer notes, Rose’s relationship with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau could be a game-changer in his free agency. The former MVP has played the best basketball of his career when playing for Thibs.

Rose couldn’t say enough about his coach during the Knicks’ run to the playoffs last season. It’s obvious to any observer that Rose and Thibs make for a great pair.

However, we should expect the unexpected from the Knicks in free agency this year. There are reports that the team is interested in Evan Fournier among other news, but for the most part, the Knicks have played their cards close to the chest.

We won’t know exactly what the Knicks plan to do in free agency until they do it. A prime example of this came on draft night. The Knicks traded down twice in the first round without any of the big news breakers like Shams Charania, Adrian Wojnarowski, or Marc Stein breaking it in advance.