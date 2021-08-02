The reports of “mutual interest” between the New York Knicks and Evan Fournier were well-sourced. The two sides have a deal.

Hours after deciding to part ways with one Frenchman, the New York Knicks bring in another. Evan Fournier is signing a four-year, $78 million contract with the Knicks. This deal includes a team option in the fourth year, giving some flexibility back to New York.

Free agent Evan Fournier has agreed to a four-year deal that could be worth as much as $78M with the New York Knicks, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Ian Begley of SNY adds that Fournier is going to have a few bonuses in his contract. All in all, Fournier is signing a lucrative deal that will keep him in New York for the foreseeable future.

This is a big number for Fournier, but it’s a reasonable deal given his production level and skill set. Although no one will classify him as a star, he’s a gifted offensive player who can bring a lot to the Knicks.

Fournier, 28, is coming off of a year in which he shot 41.3% from deep. In fact, after he was traded to the Boston Celtics at the deadline, he shot 46.3% from beyond the arc.

Expect Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau to seamlessly integrate Fournier into the offense. Obviously, the guy can knock down threes, but he can do a lot more. He can initiate offense and create his own shot, something the Knicks were missing against the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs.

So far, the Knicks have signed Fournier and re-signed a trio of contributors from last year — Derrick Rose, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel.

