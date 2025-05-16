The NBA Playoffs roll on with the Boston Celtics taking on the New York Knicks in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, and new players can take advantage of bet365 bonus code ELITE365 for the matchup. By taking advantage of this offer, you will be able to select a $150 bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net.

BET365 States: CO, NJ, TN, LA, IL, AZ, PA, IN, KY, LA, OH, VA, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE365 NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150 BONUS!

OR $1,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET! BET NOW

Bet365 Bonus Code ELITE365 for Celtics-Knicks Game 6

Whether you want to start out with a big bet or go the more conservative route, Bet365 has you covered with this new member offer.

You can use the $1,000 safety net if you want to start out with a larger wager. Bet up to $1,000, and either secure a large payout by winning your bet, or get your stake back in the form of a bonus.

Let’s use the Celtics-Knicks matchup as an example. If you believe that the Knicks will close out the series at home in Game 6 against the Celtics, you can place something like an $800 bet on the New York moneyline. As mentioned before, you will get a large payout if the Knicks do end up winning. If they lose, you will get your $800 stake back in the form of a bonus to use later on.

As for the $150 bonus, it is very simple. You will just need to place an initial $5 wager to instantly be rewarded with your bonus bets. Using Celtics-Knicks as an example again, maybe you want to dig deeper and look at some player props.

Coming off of a hot Game 5 performance from deep, you could place your initial $5 wager on Derrick White sinking over 4.5 three-pointers in Game 6. You will then receive your $150 in bonus bets that you can use on any market available on Bet365. Those bonus bets are valid for the next seven days.

Other Bet365 promos for NBA Playoffs

Other offers are available to take advantage of once you are signed up with a new account on Bet365. An example is the NBA Early Payout promo. Let’s say you bet on a team in the Celtics-Knicks matchup. If the team that you chose goes up 20 points at any point in the game, you will receive an instant payout.

There is also a parlay boost available to take advantage of. When you formulate a parlay with markets available from the Celtics-Knicks game and other markets available across Bet365, you will get a bigger odds boost for every leg you add. For example, you can choose markets from the Celtics-Knicks game and add in more legs from MLB and Stanley Cup Playoff action as well.

Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code ELITE365

It is easy to get your new account up and running with bet365. When you sign up, you will be asked to provide personal information to create your account, including your name, mailing address, current location, etc. Make sure to enter the Bet365 promo code ELITE365 at this stage to ensure you get this new member offer.

From there, you will need to utilize a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, PayPal or online banking to make your initial deposit. From there, you will be able to place your initial bet to get the $150 bonus or utilize the $1,000 safety net.

Any bonus bets you receive will expire after seven days.