Reggie Bullock is reportedly moving closer towards an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks after his breakout 2020-21 season.

New York Knicks fans will always have memories of Reggie Bullock knocking down threes and playing airtight defense during the 2020-21 season. However, Bullock won’t be making any more memories with the Knicks. He’s linking up with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks are nearing a deal with Knicks free agent Reggie Bullock, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 2, 2021

Bullock, 30, deserves a ton of credit for turning the Knicks around last year. He took to Tom Thibodeau’s coaching style and became one of the most underappreciated 3-and-D guys in the NBA.

However, the writing was on the wall for Bullock this offseason. The Knicks drafted 3-and-D wing Quentin Grimes and re-signed Alec Burks. In addition, the Knicks are signing Evan Fournier as well.

Bullock is parlaying his 41% three-point percentage into another opportunity with the Mavericks. Dallas needs guys who can do two things around Doncic — hit threes and defend. Bullock checks both of those boxes.

