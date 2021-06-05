The Nets and Bucks are built different. These two teams have enough talent for this to be an NBA Finals, but they are meeting in the second round. With Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, there is no shortage of stars in this series.

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Game 1 Nets vs. Bucks betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Nets vs. Bucks Odds

Here is the current line on Nets vs. Bucks Game 1 at DraftKings Sportsbook:

TEAM SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL BUCKS +4 (-109) +145 O 239.5 (-112) NETS -4 (-112) -177 U 239.5 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Nets vs. Bucks 1 matchup.

Bets We Like With A Nets Win

James Harden Triple-Double (+195)

Although Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving take a ton of the attention away from him, James Harden was the best player in Brooklyn’s series with the Celtics. Harden can still score it with the best of them, but he’s turned into a true point guard in his one year with the Nets. He notched a 34-point triple-double in Game 5 against the Celtics.

If that’s what Harden is doing in a close-out game, imagine what he can do when the lights are shining bright in this Nets-Bucks series. Milwaukee is going to put Jrue Holiday or Khris Middleton on Harden, but don’t worry about that. He’s still going to get his assists and rebounds.

Bets We Like With A Bucks Win

Bryn Forbes Over 11.5 Points (-105)

Going with Bryn Forbes here might seem strange considering the star-level talent in Milwaukee, but Forbes is the right pick. He can knock down threes in his sleep. He should get plenty of opportunities to launch it from deep while the Nets worry about the big names like Antetokounmpo, Holiday, and Middleton. Forbes dropped 22 points twice in Milwaukee’s series against the Miami Heat. We expect that hot shooting to continue against Brooklyn.

Bucks vs. Nets Pick

Brooklyn has home-court advantage in this series and we think that is going to be massive. Betting on the Nets has been difficult all year long due to the fact that Harden, Durant, and Irving barely played together. But through five playoff games, the chemistry is there and the Nets are dominating opponents. This series is probably going to go to six games, but the Nets are taking Game 1. Durant, Harden, and Irving averaged over 85 points per game in the series against Boston. That hot shooting will continue here as Giannis and the Bucks try to contain this superteam. Take the Nets laying the points.

Betting Pick: Nets -4

