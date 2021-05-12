Giants vs. Broncos Week 1 lines and odds are officially live as the 2021 NFL schedule continues to leak. The pair of teams are set to face off Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

To open up, the Giants are 1.5-point underdogs and +105 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denver is -117 to win outright. The game total is currently set at over-under 42.5 points.

Despite the Giants heavily improving (on paper) this offseason, oddsmakers believe the Broncos have a good chance to emerge victorious on the road and commence the 2021 season on a high note.

Giants Broncos Week 1 Odds: Denver Favored

Here is a quick look at the Giants-Broncos Week 1 odds:

Team Point spread Moneyline Total Broncos -1.5 -117 O 42.5 (-110) Giants +1.5 -105 U 42.5 (-110)

Simply speaking, the Broncos possess great talent on the roster.

Denver sports a defensive unit that has the opportunity to produce with rookie first-round cornerback Patrick Surtain and eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller.

The offensive side of the ball is additionally stacked with receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, tight end Noah Fant, and running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, the latter of whom was just drafted out of North Carolina.

One of the only question marks happens to be at the quarterback position — it’s unclear if Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater is the guy moving forward. There’s additionally still the chance Denver trades for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly wants out of Green Bay.

If Lock or Bridgewater is the starter, the oddsmakers may bank on the former developing or the latter benefitting from his slate of weapons en route to defeating New York at MetLife Stadium.

Should oddsmakers give the Giants more credit?

Right now, I think it’s reasonable to believe the Giants will improve from last year’s six-win campaign, but don’t expect it all to come to fruition right away.

The team only looks good on paper right now and there are still uncertainties surrounding Daniel Jones and his ability to be the team’s long-term franchise quarterback.

Not many are confident in the offensive line moving forward either — left tackle Andrew Thomas still has many issues to fix, Matthew Peart or Nate Solder could struggle in a starting right tackle role, and the Giants didn’t make a single move during the NFL Draft to improve the unit.

Oddsmakers might not be 100% sold on the Giants right now, which could be why they’ve made the spread what it currently is.

Giants vs. Broncos Early Pick and Prediction

But despite what the oddsmakers may believe, if Denver doesn’t land Rodgers, I think a ton of signs are pointing towards the Giants getting off to a hot start. They’ll be playing at home hopefully in front of a full MetLife Stadium and Daniel Jones will finally have an immense slate of offensive weapons to work with, barring any sort of injury.

The Giants defense should additionally pick up where it left off and shouldn’t have many issues defending Lock or Bridgewater. The pass rush will be effective with a re-signed Leonard Williams and a recently drafted Azeez Ojulari and the secondary is additionally loaded with James Bradberry, Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan, and the recently signed Adoree’ Jackson.

If the quarterback position doesn’t drastically change for the Broncos, expect the Giants to win outright (+105 at DraftKings Sportsbook) and cover the spread (+1.5)

