Zach Wilson and Kadarius Toney get limited edition bobbleheads — and we’re giving one of each away!

ESNY has partnered with FOCO to offer Giants and Jets fans the opportunity to win limited edition 2021 NFL Draft bobbleheads of the teams’ first-round draft picks.

FOCO has released a Zach Wilson New York Jets bobblehead.

FOCO has also released a Kadarius Toney New York Giants bobblehead.

How to win:

This contest closes at noon EDT on Tuesday, May 4.

Winners will be contacted via Twitter DM on Tuesday, May 4. 

Shipments will come directly from FOCO.

