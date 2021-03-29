Daniel Jones hasn’t efficiently developed through two seasons. Giants co-owner John Mara, however, is confident in his quarterback.

A multitude of fumbles, only a few wins, and not many signs Daniel Jones is the clearcut long-term answer at the quarterback position for the New York Giants.

Yet, co-owner John Mara believes in the guy the organization drafted No. 6 overall nearly two years ago.

When asked if Jones seems like a signal-caller who could win a Lombardi Trophy for New York, Mara responded “yes he does,” per Ian O’Connor of the New York Post.

“I can say that without any hesitation.”

In regard to multiple Super Bowl victories, Mara responded “I don’t see why not…if we put the right pieces around him.”

This offseason, the Giants have attempted to do just that, acquiring a new No. 1 wide receiver in Kenny Golladay on a lucrative four-year deal along with a veteran tight end in Kyle Rudolph on a two-year contract.

Despite question marks at the right guard and right tackle positions, the Giants offensive line improved over the course of last season and is expected to further develop in 2021.

Big Blue’s defense is also much better now than it had been from 2017-19, with a number of talented individuals both in the secondary and front seven. The Giants have additionally made moves to retain the unit’s talent level, re-signing Leonard Williams and acquiring cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (both three-year deals).

The strong defense should help take the pressure off Jones, a development that wasn’t the case back during his 2019 rookie campaign (New York was 25th in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed that year).

But amid all these moves, amid all the money spent on new contracts in order to improve the roster, one thing is clear — there are no more excuses for Daniel Jones. In his third season out of Duke later this year, he must prove to the organization as well as the patient-to-an-extent fanbase that he’s the guy moving forward; that he’s the guy who can win this franchise a number of titles before ultimately hanging it up in the future.

He now has a wideout that can fulfill the role of a No. 1 receiver much better than Sterling Shepard or Darius Slayton can, or Golden Tate could. He has Saquon Barkley returning (hopefully) better than ever after a torn ACL caused his 2020 season to conclude after fewer than 1.5 games. Jones also potentially has another talented offensive weapon entering the organization via the team’s first-round draft pick.

The pending third-year quarterback must deliver; he must meet the expectations of a quarterback drafted in the top 10, meaning he needs to come through on the biggest stage in early February at some point.