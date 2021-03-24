The two-year deal Kyle Rudolph agreed to was in question after his physical raised red flags regarding the veteran tight end’s foot.

The Giants agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph last week. However, the deal hit a roadblock on Tuesday.

Following his physical, the Giants medical staff had serious concerns regarding Rudolph’s foot and believed he may have needed surgery, a development that could’ve altered — if not voided — the deal.

But according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Rudolph will still be a Giant. He reported Wednesday that Rudolph has officially signed his deal.

New #Giants TE Kyle Rudolph has, in fact, signed his deal, source said. So, it’s official. @MikeGarafolo had mentioned a possible snag yesterday, but the two sides moved forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2021

Rudolph will still undergo surgery, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The former Viking missed the final four games of the 2020 season due to the injury.

OK so here’s the resolution on #Giants TE Kyle Rudolph, according to sources: —He’ll soon have surgery on his foot.

—The medical issue that raised a flag in the physical will be addressed.

—Team honors the contract it agreed to.

—Contract signed.

—Rudolph ready for Week 1. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 24, 2021

The terms of the deal will additionally remain the same, so Rudolph will receive an average annual salary of $6 million, an expensive price tag for someone who’s probably going to be the Giants’ second-string tight end (the team has expressed confidence in the struggling Evan Engram). It’s also an expensive price tag if offensive coordinator Jason Garrett plans to utilize him as more of a blocking tight end.

Not to mention, Rudolph is increasing in age, declining in skill, and will be coming off the injury and subsequent surgery. These facts all point towards how the Giants may have provided him with too significant of a payday.

Maybe Rudolph will be part of two-tight end sets alongside Engram? It’s a possibility, given Garrett’s tendency as an offensive play-caller.