The Giants have added a talented asset to the defensive unit. Big Blue agrees to a three-year deal with corner Adoree’ Jackson.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants are signing free-agent cornerback and former Tennessee Titan Adoree’ Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter additionally reports it’s a three-year deal worth $39 million.

Sources: The #Giants are signing CB Adoree’ Jackson, formerly of the #Titans, adding to their free agent haul. It has been an all-out recruiting effort to get Jackson, with former teammate Logan Ryan flying in. Now, he’ll cancel his Philly visit and sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2021

More on Adoree Jackson’s deal with Giants, per sources: Signing bonus: $13.5 million.

Total guaranteed: $26.5 million.

Year 1 total: $16 million.

Deal worth up to $44.5 million with incentives. https://t.co/UVMnUw1IRz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2021

Thus, Jackson receives an average annual salary of $13 million — more than many expected. He’ll start alongside Pro Bowler James Bradberry as the team’s second outside cornerback. New York desperately needed to upgrade that position after Isaac Yiadom (10 starts last year) portrayed on-field inconsistencies.

This deal is additionally great for Jackson — it allows him to re-ht the market when he’s 28 years old.

Jackson will team up with former Tennessee teammate Logan Ryan. As Rapoport noted, Ryan spent time with Jackson during his visit to the New York/New Jersey area. Ryan, safety Jabrill Peppers, and slot corner Darnay Holmes played huge roles in recruiting him to East Rutherford.

Dave Gettleman and the Giants thus continue to spend significant amounts of money this offseason. The organization required talent on the roster and talent is expensive — the Giants knew they would need to open the wallet for guys like Jackson, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and defensive lineman Leonard Williams, so they did.

Now, there are no excuses. Three of the Giants’ main goals this offseason were to retain Williams, acquire a new No. 1 wide receiver, and upgrade the corner spot opposite Bradberry. All three goals were accomplished a week into the free agency period (last Monday commenced the “legal tampering” period), but now the team must win games after missing out on four consecutive postseasons.

The length of Jackson’s deal potentially confirms the Giants will not be selecting a cornerback at No. 11 overall in the upcoming draft. An option for the Giants was to sign a veteran corner to a short-term deal and have them be a stopgap option while a rookie corner drafted in the first round (either Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II or Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley) takes on more of a situational defensive back role while developing.

However, now it seems the Giants plan to employ Jackson as the starter for years to come. There’s a chance Gettleman gambles on a corner in one of the later rounds, but don’t expect the Giants to hone in on the defensive backfield with their top-15 pick.