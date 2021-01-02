The Giants are ice cold, having lost each of their last three games (against the Cardinals, Browns, and Ravens). However, they’re still alive for a playoff spot — a win over the Cowboys on Sunday paired with a Washington loss to Philly would lead to them winning the division and advancing to the postseason.

Let’s take a look at our best Giants vs. Cowboys player prop bets and picks.

Daniel Jones is progressing with his hamstring strain but will still be limited, meaning he won’t be able to escape the pocket as easily. Thus, the Giants offensive line must come together and play its best game of the season.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 1.5-point underdogs and +107 on the moneyline while Dallas is -121. And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across multiple legal online sportsbooks make this a very interesting matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook possesses my favorite player prop, which has to do with Daniel Jones’ passing-yard total.

Giants vs. Cowboys Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Daniel Jones under 210.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Too many factors in this game will lead to Daniel Jones’ passing-yard total sitting under the above mark. For one, the hamstring injury will limit him from escaping the pocket, extending plays, and finding his receivers. The Giants will likely look to run the ball a decent amount because of this.

Not to mention, the Cowboys secondary is fairly strong (11th in the NFL with 228.7 passing yards allowed per game).

The Giants also just aren’t that dominant when it comes to the passing game and are 29th in those regards with 187.7 yards per game.

Wayne Gallman over 53.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

As was mentioned before, the Giants are probably going to look to run the ball a decent amount given Jones’ limited ability. That, paired with the fact that the Cowboys are the worst rushing defense in the league (161.1 yards on the ground allowed per game), should lead to Wayne Gallman undergoing a productive game and gaining at least 54 yards.

Gallman has surpassed the above total in four of the Giants’ last seven games.

Michael Gallup over 50.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

In all likelihood, star Giants cornerback James Bradberry will be covering star Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper for much of this game, which should free Michael Gallup up for a number of opportunities against Isaac Yiadom.

The third-year receiver underwent a productive game the last time he faced the Giants in Week 5, catching four balls for 73 yards.

Gallup has surpassed 50.5 receiving yards in six different games this season.

Giants vs. Cowboys Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Wayne Gallman to Score a TD (+150)

It’s the usual “Wayne Gallman touchdown” bet, this time courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Given this weak Cowboys defense (30th with 30.0 points allowed per game), the Giants should find themselves down near the goal line at least once or twice, which will lead to Jason Garrett looking towards his starting back to get the job done.

The Cowboys have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns this year, which is tied for 25th in the league. Gallman has scored six touchdowns in the 2020 season and there’s additionally value on this bet (+150).

Andy Dalton under 250.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Andy Dalton has been playing at a somewhat high level lately, but it’s still Andy Dalton. He’s still supposed to be a backup quarterback in favor of Dak Prescott, and I can’t see him having this productive of a game against a Giants secondary led by Pro Bowler James Bradberry.

Dalton has only exceeded the above total in three of his eight starts this season.

Giants vs. Cowboys Player Props at BetMGM

Wayne Gallman over 1.5 Receptions (+120)

With Daniel Jones limited in this game, you should expect the Cowboys to bring the pressure on a number of occasions, and when that occurs, Jones will be looking to quickly hit his running back out of the backfield on swing pass-type plays.

Wayne Gallman has caught at least two passes in six different games this year, so there’s certainly value on this type of wager.

Giants vs. Cowboys Player Props at FOX Bet

Ezekiel Elliott over 65.5 Rushing Yards (-118)

Given they’re the more talented team in this matchup and are favored to win, I believe the Cowboys will be leading late in this game. This means they’ll look to run the ball a notable amount in order to eat up the clock and limit the opportunities Andy Dalton has to make a mistake.

With that said, Ezekiel Elliott gaining at least 66 yards is very much a possibility and would be a decent bet to make despite the risk ($118 wager in order to earn a $100 profit).

Zeke has surpassed 65.5 yards on the ground in three of the last five games, most recently racking up 105 yards against the Eagles in Week 16.

