Daniel Jones didn’t practice again on Thursday. The second-year New York Giants quarterback is dealing with a hamstring strain.

It’s looking more and more like Colt McCoy may start for the New York Giants this Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Jones didn’t practice for the second straight day on Thursday, citing a hamstring strain suffered in the Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Giants Injury Report 12/3 Did not practice: QB Daniel Jones (hamstring), LB Cam Brown (illness) Limited: DB Nate Ebner (knee), LB David Mayo (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder), WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot)#NYGvsSEA — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 3, 2020

If Jones doesn’t play against the Seattle Seahawks (and it’s not looking likely), McCoy will probably notch the start. The longtime veteran backup completed six of 10 passes for 31 yards in relief of Jones against Cincinnati.

The Giants would then hope to return Jones for the Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, especially since every game is more crucial than the last when you reside in a division title race.

Jones is no stranger to injuries, having missed a pair of games last season due to a high-ankle sprain.

In other news, linebacker Cam Brown was added to the injury report with an illness.

If the rookie is healthy on Sunday, the Giants will look for him to help fill the pass-rushing void. Oshane Ximines is now out for the year with a shoulder injury and Kyler Fackrell will miss at least the next three games with a calf injury suffered against the Bengals.

Trent Harris, Jabaal Sheard, and potentially Carter Coughlin should additionally find more playing time due to the team’s health-related issues.

Wideouts Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder) and Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot) were limited Thursday, along with special teams ace Nate Ebner (knee) and linebacker David Mayo (knee).