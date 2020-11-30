Daniel Jones may be able to play this Sunday, but it isn’t likely. The New York Giants quarterback injured his hamstring against the Bengals.

The New York Giants‘ second-year quarterback isn’t 100% healthy, but it could indeed be worse.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Daniel Jones avoided a major injury to his hamstring, based on Monday’s tests. Jones seemingly injured the hamstring in the Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He tried to return to the field after exiting for a few plays, but the pain was just too much, and veteran backup Colt McCoy finished the game for Big Blue.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones underwent tests on his hamstring today and sources say he did avoid major injury. He has an outside chance at playing Sunday, though they’ll know more if he’s able to get on the field and test it in a few days. NYG will have plans with Jones & without him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

There was concern that he wasn’t going to suit up this coming Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, and there’s still a chance he does sit out that matchup. Nonetheless, it’s beneficial to hear a major health-related setback did not occur and that it’s only a strain.

This wouldn’t be Jones’ first time missing a game in the NFL due to injury. Last year, a high ankle sprain caused him to sit for a pair of weeks and cleared the way for Eli Manning to notch the final two starts of his career against the Eagles and Dolphins.

If Jones is to sit out, the Giants will likely look to McCoy once again. In relief against Cincinnati, the former Texas Longhorn completed six of 10 passes for 31 yards while the team mostly relied on running back Wayne Gallman to close out the victory.

McCoy would at least be going up against a Seattle secondary that’s struggled mightily all season. The Seahawks are last in the NFL with 343.7 passing yards allowed per game.