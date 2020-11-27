There’s a good chance Graham Gano kicks for the New York Giants this Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

The New York Giants recently ran into some COVID-19-related issues. Just a few days after its Week 10 win over Philly, the organization announced that a player tested positive for the lingering virus that’s greatly impacted the 2020 NFL season. It was later reported that that player was placekicker Graham Gano, who was subsequently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The fact that the Giants were on a Week 11 bye certainly proved fortunate though, because according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, there’s a chance Gano could suit up for the Week 12 game in Cincinnati and not miss a single matchup.

The veteran placekicker has returned to the team and was on the practice field Friday.

Graham Gano (Covid) has returned to the team after testing positive last week. He is expected to be on the field working with trainers Friday. If all goes well, he will kick on Sunday. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 27, 2020

Running into the home stretch with pretty much a full roster. CB James Bradberry (personal), S Xavier McKinney (foot), K Graham Gano (COVID) and LB Tate Crowder (hamstring) all on the field working Friday. pic.twitter.com/bgOmjL6LTL — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 27, 2020

Head coach Joe Judge stated Friday that he’s “very optimistic” of Gano’s chances of playing on Sunday, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

Giants coach Joe Judge is "very optimistic" that K Graham Gano will be activated off COVID-19/Reserves and will play at Cincinnati on Sunday. He is expected to practice today. CB James Bradberry, who missed two days for personal reasons, should be back at practice today, too. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 27, 2020

Gano’s positive test caused the Giants to additionally place punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, due to the fact that they were “high risk” close contacts. Nonetheless, both Dixon and Kreiter were activated off the list earlier this week.

The Giants could surely use Gano against the Bengals, considering he’s been nearly perfect this season (21 of 22 on field-goal attempts, 16 of 16 on extra-point attempts). But if he somehow doesn’t participate, the Giants possess a reinforcement option in Ryan Santoso, who they recently signed off the practice squad.

Gano isn’t the only Giant to recently test positive for COVID-19. Offensive tackle Matt Peart, wide receiver Dante Pettis, and tight end Kaden Smith all did so as well and will not suit up this weekend.