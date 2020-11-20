The three New York Giants players who recently tested positive for COVID-19 are Matt Peart, Dante Pettis, and Kaden Smith.

On Friday morning, the New York Giants released a statement via their official website, noting that three players had tested positive for COVID-19. It wasn’t initially announced or reported who exactly tested positive, but thanks to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, we’re now aware of the three specific individuals.

Garafolo reports that offensive tackle Matt Peart, receiver Dante Pettis, and tight end Kaden Smith will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

#Giants OL Matt Peart, WR Dante Pettis and TE Kaden Smith will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later today, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 20, 2020

The Giants recently claimed Pettis off waivers but he’s yet to play a game in blue, while Smith has taken part in every single one of the team’s matchups thus far, mainly serving as Evan Engram’s backup.

It’s uncertain if these players will be cleared to play prior to the Giants’ Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which could really screw up the development of the team’s offensive line. With Peart potentially out, the Giants may need to utilize just Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming at the two tackle positions instead of implementing the three-man rotation that additionally includes the rookie out of UCONN.

This specific rotation had actually been working despite the general assumption that an offensive line requires continuity to flourish.

So now, the Giants possess four players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 this week alone. It was announced on Tuesday that placekicker Graham Gano tested positive for the lingering virus and was subsequently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.