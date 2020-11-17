The New York Giants are once again dealing with the unfortunate occurrence of a player and/or staff member testing positive.

On Tuesday morning, the New York Giants announced via their official Twitter account that a player tested positive for COVID-19. Contract tracing determined that a pair of staff members were close contacts; those two individuals stayed home from work on Tuesday.

It was initially unknown which player tested positive, but courtesy of the New York Post‘s Paul Schwartz, we now possess the answer — placekicker Graham Gano. The 33-year-old will hit the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Giants positive COVID-19 test is kicker Graham Gano. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) November 17, 2020

This comes after Gano signed a three-year contract extension this past Sunday. The veteran kicker has been fantastic in his first season with the team, having connected on 21 of 22 field-goal attempts and 16 of 16 extra-point attempts through 10 games.

According to Schwartz, players were supposed to be present at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center both Tuesday and Wednesday. But now due to the unfortunate occurrence, all meetings are to be conducted virtually over those two days.

The facility remains open to staff. Players were scheduled to be in the building today and tomorrow before the bye week. Now all meetings will be held remotely. https://t.co/eJj2XwkkC9 — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) November 17, 2020

Back in October, left guard Will Hernandez additionally tested positive for the lingering virus that’s greatly impacted the 2020 NFL season. Hernandez subsequently missed the Week 8 and 9 matchups against the Buccaneers and Washington, with rookie Shane Lemieux starting in his place.

Hernandez returned for Sunday’s win over the Eagles but didn’t start nor play the amount that he always has, participating on just 12 of the team’s offensive snaps.

Luckily for the Giants, they’re on a bye for Week 11. After Wednesday, the players will have the rest of the week off prior to next week’s preparation for the Bengals.

Players were already expected to remain cautious throughout the bye, but now the organization will likely stress that mentality even further.