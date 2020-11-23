The New York Giants are activating punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter off the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 12.

The New York Giants didn’t play this past weekend, but that doesn’t mean the lingering coronavirus was taking time off as well.

Big Blue placekicker Graham Gano tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday, which prompted the Giants to place him on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Because of this occurrence, punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were deemed “high risk” contacts and also placed on the list. After all, the three specialists seemingly spend notable time alongside each other in practice.

But on Monday, the Giants activated both Dixon and Kreiter amid the team’s preparation for Week 12.

I'm told Giants punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter are expected to be cleared as "high risk" close contacts and be activated from the COVID-19/reserve list today with no positive tests reported for either player, per source. They're on to Cincinnati, too. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 23, 2020

There’s still a chance Gano suits up and plays against the Bengals, but the Giants already possess reinforcements if that doesn’t end up becoming the case. Last week, the organization signed punter/kicker Ryan Santoso off the practice squad.

Santoso has played in just three regular-season games in his career, all with the Tennessee Titans last year. He didn’t attempt any field goals or extra points though, instead serving as more of a kickoff specialist.

Unfortunately, Gano wasn’t the only player to have tested positive for COVID-19. Offensive tackle Matt Peart, wide receiver Dante Pettis, and tight end Kaden Smith all tested positive and subsequently found themselves on the list. Each of these three players is unlikely to participate in the upcoming matchup, and it’s unknown when exactly they’ll be activated and back on the field.