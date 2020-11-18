The New York Giants now have all three of their main specialists on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Week 11 bye.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list keeps on growing for the New York Giants, unfortunately.

On Wednesday, the organization placed both punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter on the list, per the official Giants Twitter account.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants experienced no new positive tests as of Wednesday morning. Dixon and Kreiter could therefore just be deemed high-risk or close contacts. After all, they do practice alongside placekicker Graham Gano, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

As a result of Gano’s positive test and subsequent placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Giants signed placekicker and punter Ryan Santoso off the practice squad. Big Blue is fortunate enough to be on a bye, but if Gano isn’t good to go come Sunday, Nov. 29, Santoso will be taking part in the Week 12 matchup in Cincinnati.

It has not yet been announced or reported if the Giants are bringing in additional reinforcements.

The team will not be practicing until next Monday — Joe Judge canceled Wednesday’s practice, and all meetings for that day as well as the day prior were moved to a virtual setting due to Gano’s positive test.

This is not the first COVID-19-related issue the Giants have dealt with in 2020. Just a few weeks ago, guard Will Hernandez tested positive for the lingering virus, causing him to miss the Week 8 and 9 games against Tampa Bay and Washington.