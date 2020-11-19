Ahead of their Week 11 game against the Chargers, the Jets are 0-9 to begin the year, sitting as the sole winless ballclub in the NFL. And while they did look improved in their 30-27 loss to the Patriots in Week 9, oddsmakers still don’t like their chances against Los Angeles this week.

Currently, the Jets are 8.5-point underdogs and are +335 on the moneyline in comparison to the Chargers’ -400. The total is set at over-under 46.5.

For the second straight game, Joe Flacco will notch the start for the Jets. This comes amid Sam Darnold‘s shoulder injury that’s kept him out of three games already this year, not including this upcoming one.

A number of Jets players were also either limited in Wednesday’s practice or didn’t practice at all, such as wide receiver Breshad Perriman (limited with a shoulder injury), defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (limited with a hamstring injury), and defensive lineman Henry Anderson (did not practice with knee and ankle injuries).

Regardless, that isn’t making much of a difference as far as the odds are concerned. The spread on DraftKings Sportsbook has remained the same throughout much of the week, while the total and moneyline have only slightly been altered.

Bettors love the Jets +8.5

Across reporting markets, the Jets are receiving 67% of both the spread bets and money.

This comes in spite of the fact that the Jets are 2-7 against the spread in comparison to the Chargers’ 5-4 spread record, per DraftKings Sportsbook. However, the Chargers have failed to cover in seven of their last eight Sunday games in which they were home favorites.

Up until this point, the Chargers’ average winning margin is just 6.5, while the Jets’ averaging losing margin is 16.3.

These two teams haven’t met since Week 16 of the 2017 season, a game in which neither covered the spread and the result was a push.

The Moneyline Favors the Chargers

The moneyline has been -400 for the Chargers for much of the week but has lowered from +310 to +335 for the Jets, possibly due to the injury-related issues I previously mentioned.

While the Chargers have only won two games outright this year, the Jets have yet to win outright at all.

For what it’s worth, the Chargers have won outright in the last three meetings between these two teams, dating back to 2012.

The Total Slightly Decreases

The total was originally over-under 47.5 but has since decreased to over-under 46.5, with the Jets’ injuries potentially playing a role in the alteration.

This over-under could go either way. The Jets offense is putrid, but the Chargers’ unit is putting up 25.1 points per game. Not to mention, either defense is very much below-average on the scoring front, with the Jets allowing 29.8 average points and the Chargers allowing 27.2 average points.

The Jets have hit the over in four of their nine games (4-5) with 43.2 average total points per game. The Chargers, on the other hand, have hit the over in six of their nine games (6-3) with 52.3 average total points per game.

Across reporting markets, the over is responsible for 42% of the bets but just 9% of the money.

