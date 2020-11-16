Sam Darnold will miss a second straight game due to his shoulder injury. Joe Flacco is therefore starting again for the New York Jets.

The injury-related issues continue for Sam Darnold.

On Monday, head coach Adam Gase revealed the New York Jets starting quarterback would be out for the second straight week. Darnold suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 and then a hit in the Week 8 loss to Kansas City led to soreness.

This will be Darnold’s fourth missed game of the year.

Throughout his three-year career, Darnold has been no stranger to sitting out games. He missed a trio of matchups during his 2018 rookie campaign due to a foot sprain and then three more games last season because of a mononucleosis diagnosis.

One of the more crucial traits you could employ as a starting quarterback in this league is availability, and Darnold has surely struggled with that since entering the NFL.

Gase states that the possibility of him going on injured reserve hasn’t been discussed, and a week-to-week basis is currently what’s being implemented.

Thus, veteran backup Joe Flacco will get the nod for Sunday’s matchup with the 2-7 Los Angeles Chargers. In the Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, Flacco threw for 262 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception on 18-of-25 passing in what was a close 30-27 defeat.

Flacco additionally started the Week 5 and 6 losses to Arizona and Miami, putting together mediocre-at-best performances in either contest. Overall, he’s thrown for 659 yards with four touchdowns and a pair of picks on a 56.7% completion rate this year (four games).