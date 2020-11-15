Graham Gano will be staying in East Rutherford past this season. The New York Giants extended his contract on Sunday.

There’s no doubting how productive and efficient Graham Gano has been in his inaugural season with the New York Giants. The team has recognized that, and is now awarding the veteran placekicker with a contract extension.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants signed Gano to a three-year extension on Sunday. The deal is reportedly worth $14 million in new money.

The #Giants have signed K Graham Gano to a 3-year contract extension worth $14M in new money, source said. Of the $14M in new money, $9.5M is fully guaranteed. NYG locks in its kicker. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

The Giants signed Gano back in August in order to replace former Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas, who New York released in the summer amid a number of charges connected to a hit-and-run incident. Needless to say, Gano has been excellent, having connected on 21 of 22 field-goal attempts and 16 of 16 extra-point attempts.

This is all the more impressive when you take into consideration how Gano missed all of last year due to injury. He’s currently on pace to undergo one of the best statistical seasons of his career and could indeed earn his second Pro Bowl nod.

Gano was perfect in his latest performance, connecting on two field-goal attempts and three extra-point attempts in what was a 27-17 Giants victory over the Eagles. His last field goal was crucial and extended Big Blue’s lead to 10 late in the fourth quarter.

Simply speaking, he’s been one of the team’s most consistent performers and is certainly deserving of this extension.

Gano and the Giants are entering their bye week and do not play again until Nov. 29 when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.