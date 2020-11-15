Daniel Jones plays arguably his best game of the year as the New York Giants oust the Eagles 27-17 at MetLife Stadium.

It’s over. It’s happened.

New York Giants fans, your team has won two straight games for the first time since 2019. And also for the first time since last year, a victory was achieved over an organization other than Washington.

The NFC East is putrid, but someone has to win it and reach the postseason. It’s what made this Sunday’s Week 10 matchup between the Giants and Eagles extremely important, despite the fact the pair of teams combined for just five wins prior to the game.

And the Giants pulled through by a score of 27-17, with Daniel Jones putting together arguably his top performance of the 2020 season.

With the doubters looking on, Jones was able to conjure up decent yardage against a strong Eagles secondary, completing 21 of 28 passes for 244 yards and, here’s the kicker, zero turnovers. That’s right: for the second straight game, Jones didn’t make a possession-altering mistake with the football, a common occurrence that’s kept the Giants from a number of wins this year alone.

Not to mention, he was successful on the ground, racking up 64 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries, with the 34-yard score occurring on the opening possession of the ballgame.

Simply speaking, Jones did what he needed to do against the division-rival Eagles, greatly assisting in his team’s first win over Philly since 2016.

But it wasn’t just the quarterback who stepped up on Sunday afternoon; not even close.

Wayne Gallman was additionally productive running the football, having gained 53 yards on 18 carries with a pair of touchdowns — his fourth and fifth rushing scores of the season.

Darius Slayton was fantastic, putting his struggle-filled Week 7 performance against Philly — two catches for 23 yards — behind him. The second-year wideout ultimately caught five balls for 93 yards, including a crucial sideline catch late in the fourth quarter that led to the Giants kicking a field goal to make it a 10-point game.

The defense pulled through as well, sacking quarterback Carson Wentz a trio of times and not allowing Philly to convert a single third down — the Eagles were 0-for-9 in those regards.

Albeit the headline, this game wasn’t all Daniel Jones. It was a fantastic and vital team win for the Giants, one that could prove to be crucial as the weeks progress.

They now sit at 3-7, but they’re much better than the record suggests. Jones is improving, the playcalling is starting to come together, the offensive line is developing, and the defense is remaining strong.

At this moment in time, you can make the argument the Giants are the best team in the NFC East division, a four-organization group that hasn’t been all too hot this year, to say the least. These two consecutive wins could lead to even bigger and better things, such as a potential playoff spot in January.

Again, one team from the NFC East has to make the postseason…why not Big Blue?

Three wins. Seven losses. A Week 11 bye on deck.