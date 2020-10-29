EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 15: Nick Gates #65, Jon Halapio #75, Will Hernandez #71, and Nate Solder #76 of the New York Giants line up against the Miami Dolphins during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Add the New York Giants to the NFL’s COVID-19 mess. On Thursday, it was reported left guard Will Hernandez tested positive.

Numerous NFL teams have had players and/or personnel test positive for COVID-19 this year, which has caused a fire hazard in terms of contact tracing and schedule changes for both practices and games. And now, we can add the New York Giants to that list of organizations.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Big Blue had one player test positive for the lingering virus. That specific player — not initially named — and those who were in close contact with him are therefore not present at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center for Thursday’s practice.

Shortly after, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Giants are placing left guard Will Hernandez on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. All but four of the team’s offensive linemen have thus been quarantined.

Nonetheless, the players sent home weren’t designated as “high risk,” per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Thus, they may return to the facility by Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network subsequently reported that the Giants sent home outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, who were considered to be close contacts.

 

The Giants released a statement on the matter, per their official website.

“Late last night, we were notified that a Giants player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated.

“All of the player’s close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today. Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely. We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps.

“Quest Diagnostics Training Center will remain open, and the rest of the team will follow their normal practice and meeting schedule.”

This will be an interesting storyline to follow ahead of the Giants’ Week 8 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night.

