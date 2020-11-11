ESNY has everything you need to know about betting The Masters online this weekend. Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced The 2020 Masters to move to November from its normal time in April, the show must go on. Tennessee is the most recent state to launch legal sports betting which includes online Masters betting.

Betting The Masters online is legal in eight different states this year and there are so many different ways to get in on the action. There are a number of sites and apps for betting on The Masters this year with enticing odds, promos, and bonuses on this major event.

This is the full breakdown of everything you need to know about online Masters betting this year.

States Where Betting on The Masters is Legal

As legal sports betting sweeps across the country, here are the eight states where you can bet on The Masters today:

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

Indiana

Illinois

Iowa

Colorado

Tennessee

Betting The Masters Online

Betting on The Masters can be done in a variety of ways. Of course, the most obvious way to bet this event is to choose the outright winner, but there are other ways to win. Here are some of the most popular markets for betting on The Masters.

Types of Masters Bets

Winner, Top 5/Top 10/Top 20/Top 30/Top 40 Finish

Make or miss cut

Group Winners

Round 1 winner

Round 1 Top 5/Top 10/ Top 20

Head-to-head matchups

Hole-in-one props

Tournament props (top lefty, best round, top past champ, 72nd hole, top player by college)

Nationality props

The Best 2020 Masters Online Betting Promos

DraftKings DeChambeau Insane Odds Boost

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

DraftKings Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to sign-up bonuses and promos. They are living up to their reputation this week with two awesome offers.

The first is an odds boost for new users on Bryson DeChambeau to make the cut. DraftKings Sportsbook is boosting the odds on the favorite from -1115 to +100. This means that instead of needing to place a $1,115 wager to win $100, users are getting even money on DeChambeau. You won’t find odds like that anywhere else.

On top of those insane DeChambeau odds, DraftKings is also coming up clutch with a risk-free day of wagering on Sunday.

Bet on any event that will finish between 12:00 a.m. ET on 11/15 and 4:00 a.m. ET on 11/16 and DraftKings will cover up to $100 in potential net losses. This includes betting on The Masters and NFL Week 10 games.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook here to grab Bryson DeChambeau at +100 odds to make the cut and a risk-free Sunday of betting.

William Hill 20 to 1 Odds on a Par

Our other fvorite Masters promo comes over at William Hill NJ. New players can wager $5 on any golfer to win the tournament. If that golfer simply records one par, bettors win $100.That’s 20-1 bonus odds your golfer to make par. Not bad.

You can grab this offer with William Hill in New Jersey by clicking right here. Be sure use promo code ESNYSPORT.

Others Top Offers

BetMGM Tiger Boost

When it’s The Masters, all eyes will be on Tiger Woods. BetMGM Sportsbook is coming through with one of the best offers of the weekend on the defending champion. New users who sign up, deposit $10, and place a $1 wager on Woods to win The Masters will get special odds on Woods to hit a birdie.

If Woods holes a birdie at Augusta, bettors will be credited with $100 in free bets regardless of whether or not Tiger wins.

This offer is only available to new users in Tennessee, New Jersey, Indiana, and Colorado.

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook here for 100-1 odds on Tiger to hit a birdie.

FanDuel “Birdie Bonus Wheel”

Finally, FanDuel Sportsbook is always in the conversation. This is no different when it comes to Masters betting apps. FanDuel Sportsbook is sticking with its $1,000 risk-free first bet for new users, but they are also going big with a unique Masters promo.

Any user who makes a $50 pre-tournament winner wager will receive a bonus for each birdie and/or eagle made by their golfer. This “Bet The Masters, Spin the Wheel” promo will give bettors the chance to spin the “Birdie Bonus Wheel,” which will decide how much of a bonus each user will get for their golfer’s birdies. Users can receive up to $50 in payouts.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet and spin the “Birdie Bonus Wheel.”

2020 Masters Picks

Tiger Woods (+3000)

Come on, who doesn’t love betting on Tiger Woods in big tournaments? He hasn’t played as well as he’d like so far in 2020, but he does have one tournament win under his belt. However, he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in February after posting a second-round 77.

With all that said, Woods is the defending champion at Augusta and even when he’s not on the top of his game, he always has a shot to win The Masters. No golfer in the sport has more winning experience in this tournament and counting him out would be a huge mistake on our part.

At +3000, he’s clearly a long shot to win it, but we like those odds.

Dustin Johnson (+900)

Dustin Johnson has never been able to get over the hump at The Masters, but 2020 could be the year. He finished second behind Tiger Woods last year. He’s playing well this year and is actually coming off of a second-place finish at the Vivint Houston Open last weekend. This could be the year that he finally breaks through and wins his first Masters and second overall major.

Grab a $250 first deposit match and pick up Masters Top 10 insurance with PointsBet in NJ, IN, IL right here.

