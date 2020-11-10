Bryson DeChambeau is the odds-on favorite to win The Masters this weekend, which usually means that it wouldn’t make sense to bet on him to make the cut. In other words, there would be zero value. That’s not the case at DraftKings Sportsbook.

New users at DraftKings Sportsbook can grab Bryson DeChambeau at +100 odds to make the cut at Augusta.

DeChambeau’s current odds are -1115 to make the cut at The Masters which means that it would take a $1,115 bet to make $100 in profit. This odds boost makes it so that new users can bet $50 to win $50 on DeChambeau.

DeChambeau is going off at +900 to win The Masters and he’s quickly becoming one of the top golfers on the PGA Tour. DeChambeau is currently ranked seventh on the tour and won the U.S. Open in September.

How to Sign Up With DraftKings Sportsbook and Grab Even Odds on Bryson DeChambeau

Remember, this offer is only available to new users and first-time depositors on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s how you can sign up and grab this odds boost right now.

. This odds boost is applicable to The Masters. Users must lock it in prior to tee off on Thursday morning

Only available to first-time DraftKings Sportsbook depositors

New users must make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for this offer

After sign up and a $5 deposit, a single-use odds boost will appear in your bet slip

If the odds boost doesn’t appear after sign up and deposit, refresh the page or app and it will appear

Boosted odds must be used on an individual bet slip

Original price: -1115. Boosted price: +100

Maximum bet: $50

One bet per user

Odds boost can not be combined with live bets, parlays, free bets, cash out bets, voided bets, and other odds boosts

Users must be located in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, New Jersey, Tennessee, or West Virginia

Masters Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are some of the odds to make or miss the cut at The Masters:

Player Yes No Bryson DeChambeau -1115 +550 Bryson DeChambeau (with boosted odds) +100 — Byeong Hun An -159 +120 Rafa Cabrera Bello -137 +105 Abraham Ancer -225 +163 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -125 -106 Patrick Cantlay -500 +320 Paul Casey -305 +210 Cameron Champ -225 +163 Corey Conners -186 +138 Jason Day -400 — Tyler Duncan +105 -137 Tony Finau -400 +275 Matthew Fitzpatrick -305 +210

Without question, these are the best odds that you can find on DeChambeau to make the cut this weekend. With these boosted odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, you can grab DeChambeau to make the cut at the same odds that he is listed to finish in the top 10. This is a can’t-miss offer that new users at DraftKings Sportsbook should take advantage of while they can.

