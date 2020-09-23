Aldrick Rosas, who the New York Giants released in July, receives probation for a hit-and-run incident that occurred in June.

Aldrick Rosas will not be serving jail time for his most recent legal situation.

Attorney Michael Erpino has told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post that the former New York Giants kicker will receive three years of probation as part of a pre-trial agreement for a June hit-and-run incident. While in Chico, California, Rosas was driving 90-100 miles per hour when he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

Rosas attempted to drive off but allegedly escaped on foot when his vehicle became disabled. Authorities then found him near the crash site before taking him for a medical evaluation and booking him into the Butte County Jail. Rosas was subsequently charged with three misdemeanors — hit-and-run (property damage), reckless driving on a highway, and driving with a suspended license. The latter-most charge stems from a 2016 DUI.

The 25-year-old pled no contest to the charges.

Rosas will now have to pay the necessary fines and court fees, follow the law, and avoid alcohol if he’s getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. He could face jail time if he violates his probation.

The Giants weighed their options with Rosas, who earned a Pro Bowl bid along with a spot on the AP All-Pro second team in 2018, before ultimately parting ways with him prior to training camp. After the aforementioned successful season, Rosas struggled last year, connecting on just 12 of 17 field-goal attempts (70.6%) and 35 of 39 extra-point attempts (89.7%).

Big Blue has since signed Graham Gano to be its starting kicker for the 2020 campaign.