The New York Giants are reportedly bringing in Graham Gano to compete with Chandler Catanzaro to be the team’s kicker in 2020.

The New York Giants are expected to sign former Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano, per several reports on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Gano was the Carolina Panthers placekicker from 2012-2019, and prior to that, he was with Washington from 2009-2011. A knee injury cost him the final four games of last season, and he was released by the Panthers in July.

Many expected the Giants would add a kicker to compete with Chandler Catanzaro who is the only kicker on the roster. Catanzaro took 2019 off.

General manager Dave Gettleman is very familiar with Gano as he was the Panthers kicker during his tenure as GM of the Panthers from 2013-2017.

The Giants and their fans know Gano very well from his 63-yard game-winning field goal against the Giants in the Panthers’ 33-31 win in Week 5 of the 2018 season.

For his career, Gano has made 224 out of 273 field-goal attempts (82.1%) and was voted to the Pro Bowl following the 2017 season when he hit 29 out of 30 field-goal attempts (96.7%).

He will still need to pass a physical and go through all of the COVID testing needed. If all goes well, he’ll compete with Catanzaro to see who will be Big Blue’s placekicker this season.

The Giants recently parted ways with Aldrick Rosas after he spent three seasons as the team’s starting kicker. Rosas was 12-for-17 on field-goal attempts last season with a long of 45 yards. He is currently a free agent.