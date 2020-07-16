New York Giants Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas was involved in a hit-and-run last month while in the state of California.

In June, Aldrick Rosas became the second New York Giant to face a significant legal situation this offseason (the other, of course, being DeAndre Baker). Rosas allegedly was driving at around 100 miles per hour in Chico, California when he T-boned another vehicle at an intersection. Rosas then attempted to drive off, but when his car became disabled, he apparently exited the vehicle and continued on foot. The police found Rosas near the crash site later on, took him for a medical evaluation, and booked him into the Butte County Jail.

And now, it seems the entire situation is turning the page.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Rosas has been charged with a trio of misdemeanors. This includes reckless driving on a highway, hit-and-run (property damage), as well as driving with a suspended license. The latter-most charge stems from the DUI he previously had in 2016.

Rosas will appear in court on Sept. 4, 10 days prior to the team’s regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s unclear what the outcome of the case will be, but this all could be means for the Giants to release Rosas. They’re only paying him a base salary of $3.259 million this upcoming season and he actually regressed on the field last year. After a 2018 campaign in which he earned a Pro Bowl nod and a spot on the AP All-Pro second team, Rosas connected on just 12 of 17 field-goal attempts in 2019 (70.6%).