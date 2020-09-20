Not only were the New York Giants defeated by the Bears 17-13 on Sunday, but they also believe they’ve lost Saquon Barkley for the year.

It’s bad enough that the New York Giants are 0-2 following their 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears, but now it looks like they’ve lost Saquon Barkley for the season due to a torn ACL.

Barkley was injured early in the second quarter after he was tackled near the sideline by Eddie Jackson. The third-year back was in obvious pain — he took off his helmet and began to hold his right knee.

Giants fear RB Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL today, sources tell me and @JordanRaanan. One source said the torn ACL was “certainly within the realm” but there will be more tests Monday to make a full and complete determination. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

Barkley was carried off the field by trainers considering he was unable to put any weight on his right knee.

Anyone that saw the play and how Barkley reacted thought it could be a torn ACL, and that is what the Giants additionally believe. Barkley will undergo more tests on Monday, but the team expects that it’ll be without its superstar running back for the final 14 games of the season.

Saquon Barkley was carted off after suffering a knee injury Other notable injuries today:

🔹 Nick Bosa carted off with knee injury. 🔹 Parris Campbell carted off with knee injury. 🔹 Drew Lock in locker room with shoulder injury.pic.twitter.com/Uc1CG2AHX8 — PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2020

This is a devastating blow to the Giants; nobody can replicate what Barkley can do on the field.

Sterling Shepard also left the game early due to a toe injury. His status is yet to be determined.

Wayne Gallman, who was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game, will likely be the lead back when the Giants take on the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday. Nonetheless, expect New York to look to acquire a running back this week.

With Barkley likely done for the season, you have to wonder if the Giants will be favored to win any games in 2020.