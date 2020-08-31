Could the New York Giants make a move for Logan Ryan, ultimately enhancing their firepower in the defensive backfield?

Logan Ryan is still a free agent as NFL training camps are now fully underway, but is there a chance he ends up in East Rutherford?

According to a report from ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Ryan and the New York Giants have “mutual interest” in one another. And with the regular season right around the corner, Ryan’s price tag is seemingly decreasing.

My understanding is there is mutual interest between Giants + Logan Ryan. Giants been monitoring Ryan since start of free agency. His price undoubtedly a factor. Giants aren’t just going to overpay even though they are more than $24M under salary cap, per ESPN’s roster management — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 31, 2020

If Ryan were to join the team, the Giants could utilize him in a multitude of ways, whether it’d be at the starting cornerback spot opposite James Bradberry or at free safety, a position that was held by Xavier McKinney prior to the rookie’s foot fracture.

In regards to the starting cornerback role, the Giants have had to utilize a “next man up” mentality for much of the last few months. Amid DeAndre Baker’s armed robbery case, Sam Beal’s opt-out, and Ross Cockrell’s failed deal, Big Blue, at the moment, is likely to start second-year man Corey Ballentine. Nonetheless, Ryan would obviously be a more reliable option, considering Ballentine is inexperienced and was highly inconsistent in the slot last year.

And then when it comes to the free safety spot, Ryan would be performing alongside the athletic Jabrill Peppers in what could be a successful safety tandem. This move would then potentially bump Julian Love to cornerback, a position he thrived in during his days at Notre Dame — Love was a consensus All-American in 2018.

Regardless of who is signed, who starts, and who rides the bench, the Giants will be looking to form the most productive defensive backfield possible. It’s a must, considering the secondary finished 28th in the league last year with 264.1 passing yards allowed per game.