Here comes the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook app in the Illinois online sports betting competition. In light of recent news that Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has once again lifted the in-person registration requirement, the app is expected to generate plenty of new users.

With its launch early-August, which came far sooner than many experts initially anticipated, the DraftKings powered app became only the second online operator to offer odds in the state. Now, without the in-person requirement for at least the next 30 days, you can begin playing immediately.

Dating back to its late-June launch, BetRivers had been Illinois’ only available online betting platform, and, predictably has enjoyed early success. That bodes well for DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook in Illinois as the launch comes in the midst of the massive return of popular professional sports leagues following prolonged coronavirus shutdowns.

Quick Turn of Events in Illinois For DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook

As recently as two months ago, DraftKings’ entrance into the Illinois market seemed like it would take awhile.

Not so. Here’s how the online sports betting giant arrived in Illinois ahead of schedule, and why you can now start betting immediately without an in-person registration.

Previously, it was believed online operators such as DraftKings and FanDuel would be left out in the cold for the first 18 months of Illinois online sports betting due to a provision in state law designed to give in-state retail locations a head start on the mobile market.

Further complicating matters, Illinois sports betting law also included language that required prospective online sports bettors to register in-person at casinos. However, with the coronavirus pandemic stressing the need for social distancing and limiting physical contact, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed Executive Order 2020-41, which waived the in-person requirement.

That executive order expired, reinstating the requirement, but was again lifted on Aug. 21st.

Not only did these developments spur the rapid growth of the state’s online sports betting launch, but they also, in part, opened the door for DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook in Illinois to become a reality much sooner than expected following the deal between the online operator and the East St. Louis casino.

This partnership gives DraftKings control over the casino’s retail and mobile betting operations. In turn, this market access deal was the final ingredient to a perfect storm that expedited its arrival.

Timing Is Everything For DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook in Illinois

They say that timing is everything. Well, in the case of this DraftKings powered app in Illinois, that saying couldn’t possibly be more true.

With this expedited official and the in-person requirement temporarily lifted (again), the app is in position to thrive for multiple reasons. First, it’s simply a matter of supply and demand.

BetRivers had been the only other sports betting app available in the state. Meanwhile, DraftKings has been immensely popular in other states where it already operates. The company has established supremacy in the U.S. legal online sports betting race.

Moreover, the arrival of DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook in Illinois comes just during a crazy return of sports. Major League Baseball is back, while the NBA and NHL are in the midst of postseason play. Plus, the NFL is set to begin its schedule shortly.

In short, there may not possibly be a better time for an online sportsbook to arrive (and be fully accessible) in a major market. Sports-starved fans will be able to enjoy the return of the games they love while also being able to bet on all of the action with apps featuring first-rate security and tremendous daily bonuses.

What To Expect From DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook

With the arrival of the app and easy registration, sports bettors will be able to take advantage of a first-rate online sports betting experience. Here are some of the highlights.

DraftKings at Casino Queen Promos in Illinois

When it comes to new user promos, there may be none better than what is offered here.

New users can secure up to $1,000 in free bets. These bets come in the form of a $500 risk-free first bet and up to a $500 first deposit match. Such an offer allows new players to get acquainted with the sportsbook’s features as well as build a bankroll at the onset of the wagering experience.

Daily Odds Boosts

The app gives its users multiple daily odds boosts and profit boosts that enhance payouts or reduce risk on a variety of game or prop outcomes. Daily bettors will instantly love these offers as over time they can significantly impact earnings and reduce liability.

Betting Specials

Illinois sports betting is sure to offer up great promos on local teams like the Cubs, White Sox, Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks. This app is no different. In other major markets where it is already live, DraftKings excels in providing occasional no-brainer odds boosts and specials.

For instance, there was an offer in early 2020 in which Sixers bettors could grab the team to register at least 76 points in a game against the Lakers. That prop easily won.

These are the type of offers that regular customers come to appreciate, and DraftKings at Casino Queen leads the way in Illinois in this department.

