BetRivers Illinois was the first to arrive on the Illinois online sports betting scene in late June. Currently, as the Illinois market’s lone online sportsbook option, it has enjoyed success despite the relative lack of sports.

With UFC 251 going down on Saturday night, things are about to take off.

UFC 251 Headlines Weekend at BetRivers Illinois

Sports are coming back. The NBA, NHL, and MLB are each scheduled to return in the coming weeks. While the games aren’t quite here yet, there’s still plenty of ways to bet on the action through BetRivers Illinois’ extensive futures markets. Bet on a team to win it, a certain player to earn MVP, and plenty of more.

Those looking for some more immediate action, well, get ready for UFC 251 from Fight Island.

Saturday night’s card features 13 different fights for bettors to wager on at BetRivers Illinois. Of course, most eyes (and betting action) are sure to be on the showdown between Kamaru Usman (-250) and Jorge Masvidal (+200).

However, this stacked card also features three championship fights:

Martin Day (-177) vs. Davey Grant (+141)

Vanessa Melo (+185) vs. Karol Rosa (-240)

Raulian Pava (-180) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (+142)

In addition to betting on several markets such as fight winner, method of victory, victory round, total rounds, and fight to go the distance, BetRivers Illinois has plenty of betting specials available for UFC 251. Here are some of the top boosts:

Volkan Oezdemir to win by Submission (+1100)

Jessica Andrade to win in Round 1 OR Round 2 (+475)

Paige VanZant to win by Decision (+1000)

Josa Aldo to win in Round 1 (+1000)

Max Holloway to win by Submission (+1600)

Kamaru Usman to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+200)

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo, Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway & Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman each to end by KO/TKO/DQ (+700)

How to Get a $250 First Deposit Match

The BetRivers product has been extremely popular in other states where legal online sports betting is live. Part of the reason for this success is because of its $250 first deposit match for new users.

This bonus allows bettors to automatically double their bankrolls upon opening an account. That money can be aggressively utilized to make what boils down to a risk-free splash, or bettors can use it to casually make a number of smaller players. Either way, BetRivers Illinois provides its new players with some financial security and flexibility, which is why we like deposit match bonuses.

Here’s how to get signed up:

Click right here Click “sign up” Enter “MATCH 250” to get a deposit match Begin betting

Bettors can use their initial deposits and deposit matches to bet on a variety of UFC 251 outcomes, or they can bet on plenty of other action during a busy weekend at BetRivers Illinois.

There’s a robust board of soccer betting with La Liga, EPL, Serie A and The MLS is Back tournament all in play. Be sure to checkout BetRivers Illinois’ handful of soccer specials, which include:

MLS: New York Red Bulls to win & Brian White to score (+450)

Cross-league: Sunday Triple Shot! – Arsenal, Sevilla & AC Milan all to win (+1315)

NASCAR continues its race schedule with the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, while the PGA resumes with PGA Tour’s Workday Charity Open. Tiger Woods, who’s expected to make his return next week, isn’t in the field, but there are plenty of big names in play after the opening round.

Clearing the Way for BetRivers Illinois

It’s no surprise BetRivers Illinois was the first to the party in Illinois as its casino property, Rivers Casino, in Des Plaines was the first retail location to take bets back in early March.

COVID-19 shut down that operation after just days, but Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker helped spark the revival of Illinois sports betting when he waived the state’s in-person registration requirement.

That move cleared the way for BetRivers Illinois to launch just a couple of weeks later. Currently, BetRivers is the only online sportsbook option available to the Illinois online sports betting market.

