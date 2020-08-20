A creative workout tool that was originally designed to train firefighters has become the new must-have at-home fitness product.

I recently visited with Sarah Apgar, an Iraq War Veteran, All-American Athlete, Fitness Professional, Volunteer Firefighter, mom of two little girls, and all-around superhuman. Sarah is the founder of FitFighter, a series of fitness products based on the training needs of firefighters. The product titled “The Steelhose” was designed to emulate a “charged” fire hose which is a hose that is full of water.

As a volunteer firefighter in Long Island, NY, Sarah saw a need for her department to train specific muscles and movements that firefighters experience during a live fire.

“I realized quickly that as a team we struggled with all of the rigors and demands of the fire ground. We were learning for the first time how to conduct these heavily weight-loaded movements.”

After months of trial and error, The Steelhose was born. It’s so simple, but that’s why it’s genius: Pieces of fire hose filled with steel and stitched with resistance grommets. Different weights and lengths allow for incredible versatility and durability.

Sarah created a five-circuit training program for her department and soon after, the FDNY took notice. In order to bring this concept to other departments, FitFighter created a full program of tools and training. Now, FitFighter is inspiring the whole fitness and wellness community through its positive message and products.

During these challenging past few months, the simplicity and efficiency of FitFighter has been incredibly valuable for the at-home workout world. Users can find helpful workouts on their iOS app complete with live coached workout sessions. They also launched a Home Gym Set partnership with Sorinex with plans to partner with gyms and fitness centers across the country.

I was lucky enough to spend some time with Sarah and not only did I get a great workout, but I left inspired by her story, vision, and passion.

Check out more at The FitFighter Homepage and their workout platform FitFighterLive.com.