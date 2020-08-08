Amid numerous alterations to the New York Giants cornerback unit, Big Blue is reportedly planning to bring in Ross Cockrell.

First, there was DeAndre Baker landing on the commissioner’s exempt list amid his significant legal battle. And then, there was Sam Beal opting out of the upcoming 2020 season.

The New York Giants cornerback group hasn’t looked all too hot as of late, and it certainly became unclear of who may start alongside James Bradberry…until now.

According to Art Stapleton of The Record, the Giants plan to sign cornerback Ross Cockrell on the grounds that he clears the mandatory COVID-19 testing and passes the physical needed to enter training camp.

I’m told #NYGiants plan to sign CB Ross Cockrell provided he clears camp-entry COVID-19 testing, per source.

Cockrell visited today.

So there’s at least one veteran corner set to come aboard after DeAndre Baker was formally charged + Sam Beal opted out. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 8, 2020

Not only is Cockrell familiar with the organization (16 games, nine starts with the Giants in 2017), but he also possesses experience playing alongside Bradberry. Last year in Carolina, Cockrell started 11 games to go along with Bradberry’s 15 starts.

This could lead to Cockrell earning a starting job in this defensive backfield. There will certainly be a position battle encompassing the likes of Julian Love, Corey Ballentine, Grant Haley, and rookies Darnay Holmes and Chris Williamson. Nonetheless, the Giants will likely want a more experienced individual manning that role. Of the other options, Haley is the oldest at 24 years of age.

Success in the secondary has a lot to do with chemistry and communication. Bradberry and Cockrell will surely have a head start when it comes to building those two crucial aspects once again.

Throughout his 14 appearances for the Panthers in 2019, Cockrell racked up 62 combined tackles with three tackles for loss. He additionally notched a pair of picks with an impressive eight pass breakups.