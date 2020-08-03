The newest Wide Right Podcast episode will discuss the latest on DeAndre Baker and Aldrick Rosas as well as Nate Solder opting out this year.

Despite the fact that full-team on-field practices have yet to begin during this year’s weird and unusual training camp period, a number of stories have recently come out of the New York Giants organization. And with stories come opinions pertaining to said stories, and luckily, the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast is able to provide that for you.

On the 29th edition of the show, we’ll initially discuss DeAndre Baker‘s trip to the commissioner’s exempt list amid his charges for armed robbery and aggravated assault. The NFLPA is appealing the decision, and to be completely honest, it possesses a pretty decent argument. Will Baker end up available for the season? Will he ever play in a Giants uniform again?

Next, the show will bring up the latest on the Aldrick Rosas situation, which includes the Giants releasing their one-time Pro Bowl placekicker. Rosas was involved in a hit-and-run incident in June that left him with a trio of misdemeanors. The Giants have since brought in former New York Jet Chandler Catanzaro to take over the kicking duties. Catanzaro has played in 77 career regular-season games for four different teams.

And finally, we must discuss the news regarding Giants left tackle Nate Solder. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the veteran has decided he will opt-out of the upcoming 2020 season. Solder’s son is currently battling cancer and the 32-year-old is actually a cancer survivor. Whether you like him as a player or not, you have to respect this move, and fans should wish the best for Nate and his family.

