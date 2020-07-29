New York Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder released a statement citing his reasons for opting-out of the 2020 NFL season.

New York Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder is opting-out of the upcoming NFL season. This news follows a wave of players who have chosen to opt-out over the past few days. Solder released a statement on his decision.

Solder’s son Hudson’s pre-existing battle with cancer, Nate’s own run-in with cancer in the past, and the birth of his new baby boy were the reasons behind the decision to opt-out.

Solder’s son Hudson was found to have cancerous tumors in his kidneys at just three months old. Nate and his wife Lexi traveled to Boston for Hudson’s chemotherapy all of last year. Combine that process with the immunocompromised health of his son, the decision to join the Giants this season was a difficult one for the family.

On July 10, Solder tweeted, “If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple.” These concerns must have come to light recently, as Solder’s decision to not report to camp indicates that the NFL’s safety precautions do not leave him comfortable enough to play this season.

Over the last few days, a wave of players have chosen to opt-out of the season due to concerns of spreading the virus to family members. The New England Patriots are the hardest hit team thus far with six opt-outs. New York Jets offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi also decided to opt-out. Solder is the first Giants player to forego the season.

The decision for the 10-year veteran to forego his third year in New York will not only ensure the safety and well-being of his son, but will also allow for Solder to cash in on a stipend for the 2020 season. He will still have two years left on his contract when 2021 rolls around.