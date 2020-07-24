The contract negotiations between Jamal Adams and the New York Jets have been ugly, to say the least. Things deteriorated on Friday morning.

Early Friday morning, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News released an exclusive interview with New York Jets star Jamal Adams. The disgruntled All-Pro unleashed his frustrations on the organization. He called out everyone in a position of power, starting with head coach Adam Gase.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams explained. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team.”

Those are some harsh words, but not unheard of. Gase was bashed by a number of his former players in Miami for his lack of communication. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of his lack of communication in New York. Early on in Le’Veon Bell‘s tenure, similar rumblings arose although Bell recently said that he’s never had a problem with Gase.

It’s well known that Gase doesn’t run team practices and puts his focus on scheming the offense. He’s called Gregg Williams the head coach of the defense. It’s clear that Gase lost Adams’ respect by splitting the team in two that way.

Gase isn’t the only one Adams has a bone to pick with. He’s upset with Joe Douglas for the constant miscommunication.

“If they would have just simply said, ‘You know what, Jamal — we’re not going to look to pay you this year, we want to keep adding players — I would have respected that more. I would say, ‘You know what? I respect it. As a man, I get it. I understand it’s a business.’ But for them to tell me that they’re going to pay me and then not send over a proposal after they said that’s what they were going to, that’s where we go wrong. And then for you to ignore me, that’s why I have a problem,” Adams said.

This is where the dispute really lies. Adams and Mehta paint a picture of lies, miscommunication, and mistrust stemming from the top down.

The process began after the season, Adams says Douglas told him that they would begin contract extension talks. When that didn’t happen after three weeks, Adams went back to Douglas. The rookie general manager responded by telling the world that he plans on making Adams a Jet for life at the combine. Still, the first contract offer never came.

When Adams goes back to Douglas, he’s told to wait until after the draft so the Jets could focus on free agency and the draft. Adams is fine with this and even has hope renewed. Then Douglas comes back after the draft and tells Adams the Jets don’t plan to extend him this year.

For months the Jets told Adams they would extend him only for him to find out it was all lies. That wouldn’t sit right with anyone in Adams’ situation.

Fans are, understandably, upset with the way Adams has conducted himself during the negotiations. He’s frequently spoken out on Twitter and Instagram, he’s bashed the team in the media, and openly pleaded for the team to trade him. That’s certainly no way for a leader to act.

Still, it’s hard to get on Adams about his behavior. He’s currently locked into a contract, likely for three years, with a team that he doesn’t trust. So of course, he’s going to try and force his way out or force the Jets to actually follow through on their promise. The only way he can create that kind of leverage is through the media. He’s hardly the first and won’t be the last to use such a tactic.

Adams is set to join the team at training camp on the 28th. He’s vowed to play with the same hype he always has. His plan hasn’t changed. He wants to win and he’ll play to win every game. However, that doesn’t change the fact that he wants out.

If a team comes to the Jets with a massive offer that Joe Douglas can’t refuse, Adams won’t be with the Jets. As things stand, that doesn’t seem likely. That means the Jets and their fans will likely have to do this all over again in 2021.