Rumors have swirled around the New York Jets about Le’Veon Bell and Adam Gase, but according to Bell, there’s never been a problem.

In an interview with radio station Hot 97, Le’Veon Bell attempts to put any rumors about his relationship with Adam Gase to rest. Rumors have swirled around the star running back and the New York Jets head coach over the last year.

It all started when a report stated that Adam Gase never wanted to sign Bell. The media has been running with a Gase-Bell feud. According to Bell, there was never a feud. In fact, Bell says he’s had a better relationship with Gase than he did with any other head coach.

“OK I’ve never played for an offensive-minded coach,” Bell explained. “So I’ve talked to him more than any other coach that I’ve ever talked to in my life.”

Bell doesn’t even know how such rumors got started.

“So I don’t get how people get that relationship thing – it must have been a rumor before I got there. But since I got there, me and him don’t have no problems.”

The New York media can be tough. They look to stir the pot at all times. Any little hint of a feud could end up on the back page and have people talking for years. Jets fans still talk about the rumor that Peyton Manning decided not to come out because he didn’t want to play for Bill Parcells. That was over 20 years ago now.

Bell and Gase just so happened to be caught up in the mess for the last year. In reality, there was never a feud, at least according to Bell.