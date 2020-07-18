New York Jets star safety Jamal Adams will show up to training camp despite anger over ongoing contract dispute and trade request.

Connor Rogers of Bleacher Report is reporting that Jamal Adams will show up to training camp. The New York Jets star safety has been battling the team over an extension all offseason and skipped virtual offseason programs. He’s reportedly still upset over the dispute, but he won’t holdout.

While he wants a contract extension or trade before the season begins, I’m hearing Jamal Adams is expected to report to #Jets camp — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) July 18, 2020

This was always the most likely outcome. Adams is a huge star, but he had little leverage in negotiations with the team. They had no reason to extend him or trade him this offseason. The Jets have at least three more years of control of their franchise star putting them in complete command.

This doesn’t mean Jamal Adams won’t eventually get a contract extension. Jets general manager Joe Douglas has been very clear that he wants to extend Adams. numerous reports have stated the Jets don’t have any problem making Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL. The issue has always been the timing.

Adams isn’t the first and won’t be the last star to use holdouts, trade demands, and social media to fight a war to get a contract extension. In fact, some of the NFL’s “most loyal” stars have done so.

Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald held out of back-to-back training camps and preseason as he looked for a contract extension. Eventually, the Rams made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, at the time.

Baltimore Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis once demanded a trade because the team wouldn’t raise his salary. Lewis played for the Ravens for the entirety of his career.

Even New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees once held out. All-Pros want to get paid and they’ll all use whatever means they have to make it happen.

Jamal Adams is causing a ruckus because it’s the only thing he can do right now. That doesn’t change the fact that the Jets have no reason to extend or trade Adams.