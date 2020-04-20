New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas was once again forced to address trade rumors surrounding star safety Jamal Adams.

Douglas said his plan is to make Adams a Jets for life, but he has to do “what’s best for the team” when it comes to taking phone calls regarding trades. Douglas adds his plan is to not move any players during the draft. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 20, 2020

Douglas repeated what he said in February. He wants to make Jamal Adams a Jet for life, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to do his job. Taking calls and listening to offers is part of his job, not a means of putting a player on the block. He reiterated during his Monday conference call.

Thought this quote was telling from Joe Douglas when asked how he can say he wants Jamal Adams to be a “Jet for life,” but also that he’ll field all phone calls “I don’t view this as hedging. I view this as doing my job.” The #Jets GM is doing his job. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 20, 2020

Joe Douglas is flexible like any good general manager is. That doesn’t mean he’s looking to dump the elite talent on his roster. It’s his job to make sure that he does whatever is best for the team. If that means someone wants to wildly overpay for Adams in a trade, that’s something he has to consider. It doesn’t mean he’s down on Adams in any way.

In fact, Hughes reports that Douglas told the media that he plans to talk with Adams after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joe Douglas said the plan was to “connect” with Jamal Adams after the free agency & the NFL Draft. Sounds like that’s still the plan #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 20, 2020

A Jamal Adams trade still remains very unlikely. He’s not likely to be traded before the draft, and if that doesn’t happen, he’ll likely be on the team throughout the year. It’s rare for teams to move elite talent after the draft, as the options in a trade become limited.

The whole narrative around a potential Adams trade seems to be media created. At least, that’s what Joe Douglas is telling anyone who will listen.