Episode No. 28 of the Wide Right Podcast will discuss the latest on DeAndre Baker’s and Aldrick Rosas’ respective legal situations.

Much has occurred in and around the New York Giants organization over the past 10 days or so, and not a whole lot of it is on the positive side. Fortunately, the Wide Right Podcast is back with a brand new episode to discuss it all.

First, we have an update on DeAndre Baker‘s legal situation, as new evidence implies the Giants defensive back was allegedly involved in a payoff in order for his four apparent victims to recant their initial statements. Baker was arrested and charged with four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault back in May.

Could this ultimately lead to the conclusion of Baker’s time in a Giants uniform?

We also found out the latest on Aldrick Rosas‘ case (the young placekicker was involved in an alleged hit-and-run in Chico, California last month). According to a recent report from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Rosas has been officially charged with three misdemeanors — reckless driving on a highway, hit-and-run (property damage), and driving with a suspended license.

And lastly, we’ll talk about how the Giants didn’t agree to a long-term deal with Leonard Williams, who they franchise tagged back in March. That means the defensive lineman will play out the 2020 campaign on the tag after Big Blue gave up a pair of draft picks for him near last season’s trade deadline.

You can listen to episode No. 28 of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Google Podcasts.