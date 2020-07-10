The DeAndre Baker situation has just entered a new chapter, and it doesn’t look all too well for the New York Giants cornerback.

Buckle up, New York Giants fans. The legal matter involving cornerback DeAndre Baker has turned the page, and newly suggested evidence doesn’t make the situation all too bright for the second-year pro.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that an obtained search warrant points towards an alleged payoff cover-up that involved Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Both NFL athletes were accused of armed robbery back in May, with Baker facing four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault (both with a firearm). Baker turned himself in to Miramar, Florida police after an arrest warrant was issued and posted $200,000 bail.

Apparently, evidence via video footage as well as social media direct messages implies that Dominic Johnson, one of the witnesses at the cookout where the acts allegedly occurred, oversaw a payoff involving the four alleged victims of both Baker and Dunbar.

The payoff supposedly occurred on May 15 (two days after the cookout) at the office of Michael Grieco, Dunbar’s attorney.

The victims have provided sworn statements that they were paid a total of $55,000 in order to recant the initial statements they had made against Dunbar.

Miramar Police Department detective Mark Moretti additionally introduced the following direct messages that suggest Baker was involved.

“Johnson is telling Baker to come to Dunbar Lawyer’s office,” Moretti writes. “Baker replied, ‘Yo I’m in the city now getting cash how much to bring ?? I’m tryna get there too u ASAP.'”

“There appears to be several phone calls between Baker and Johnson,” the warrant additionally states. “Johnson appears to be nervous by telling Baker, ” Yooooo these people finna leave.”

Video evidence also portrays the payoff potentially occurring at Grieco’s office, per the warrant.

After the legal matter commenced, the Giants told Baker to stay away from virtual meetings while handling the situation. It’s still unclear what his fate may end up encompassing, but the latest chapter doesn’t do him much justice.

Baker struggled in his rookie season with the Giants. After Big Blue drafted him No. 30 overall in 2019, the defensive back failed to truly get accustomed to the league and found himself in an effort-related controversy.