UFC 251 is going to be the first-ever event at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and there are plenty of ways for bettors to cash in on the action.

UFC 251 is going to be one of the biggest events of the year for more reasons than one. First off, the card is jam-packed with big names and rising talent, even with Gilbert Burns dropping out of the co-main event due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Aside from the star-studded lineup of fighters, Saturday will mark the first event to take place at UFC’s Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Dana White’s brainchild is finally taking center stage.

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal is stepping in for Burns and will fight Kamaru Usman for the undisputed welterweight title. Early negotiations between Masvidal and the UFC for the fight fell through, but the positive test for Burns re-opened the door for Masvidal to re-enter the picture.

But the co-main event between Usman and Masvidal is just one of the many great matchups that fans will see on UFC Fight Island this weekend. Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway are set for a rematch, Jose Aldo will try and regain his magic, and Paige VanZant will take part in the final fight of her current UFC contract.

Co-Main Event: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal

On one hand, Usman has a major advantage going into this fight because he’s been preparing for it for months. Masvidal is heading to Fight Island on short notice and will have to drop almost 20 pounds just to make weight.

On the other hand, this is Jorge Masvidal we’re talking about. The dude is literally a backyard brawler who will fight anywhere, anytime. Masvidal got started as a backyard boxer in Miami a lá Kimbo Slice.

If there’s anyone who could show up to the Octagon and shock the world, it’s Masvidal. The fighter is entering this bout with three consecutive wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz.

With all that said, it’s tough to go against Usman, who is 16-1 in his professional career and a perfect 11-0 in the UFC. Usman is the cream of the crop in the welterweight division.

Both guys have knockout power, but this one is going to go all five rounds, with Usman winning by decision.

Best Bet: Yes go the distance (+125)

Co-Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway

Holloway has a gigantic chip on his shoulder heading into UFC Fight Island. The former champion was absolutely dismantled by Volkanovski in their first meeting. The fight went the distance, but it wasn’t really much of a contest. Volkanovski came out swinging and Holloway had absolutely no answer for the Australian tank coming at him.

Will that extra motivation push Holloway towards redemption? Honestly, it’s tough to see it happening. Volkanovski is 21-1 for a reason. Holloway, Jose Aldo, and Chad Mendes have all fallen to the Australian recently. It could end up going to decision, but either way, Volkanovski will defend his title.

Best Bet: Alex Volkanovski win (-230)

Title Fight: Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

This is a tough one. Five years ago, seeing Jose Aldo as an underdog would have been downright insane and bettors would have rushed to bet on the Brazilian legend. However, following his shocking loss to Conor McGregor in 2015, Aldo has never been the same.

Including the loss to McGregor, Aldo is 3-5 in his last eight fights with a few tough losses. Petr Yan is on the come up while Aldo’s career appears to be winding down. Although it might be tough for some fans to bet against Aldo, Yan is going to be too much to handle.

Best Bet: Petr Yan knockout (+105)

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

At one point in time, Paige VanZant was a rising star in the UFC, but after losing three of her last five fights, her future in the promotion is in question. UFC 251 could be her last fight as her contract is up after he bout with Ribas.

Speaking of Ribas, she enters this match as the heavy favorite at -835. With that said, the public is overwhelmingly on VanZant in this one. Her name recognition and favorable odds probably have something to do with the public’s confidence in VanZant.

Best Bet: Amanda Ribas wins in Rounds 1-2 (+110)

