The sports slate at FOX Bet fully heats up at the end of the month, but there’s plenty of action this weekend. Of course, the highlight is UFC 251, which is set to take place live from Fight Island.

Though New York online sports betting has yet to go live, bettors in states like New Jersey and Pennsylvania can take advantage of all FOX Bet has to offer for UFC 251 and other events this weekend.

Get FOX Bet, grab up to $1,000 in free bets, and get tons of great offers ahead of UFC 251. If you’re in New Jersey click here, Pennsylvania here, or Colorado here.

FOX Bet’s UFC 251 Knockout Offer

FOX Bet is giving all users a, uh, knockout of a deal ahead of UFC 251. With up to $50 for both new and current players, FOX Bet offers a $5 bonus for every KO/TKO on Saturday’s card. Here’s how the deal works:

Bettors score $5 for every KO/TKO

The cap is $50 on this offer

In order to qualify for this deal, sign up for FOX Bet by clicking here. Then, simply bet at least $5 on any UFC 251 event to qualify. No opt-in required, so just bet to register. Bonus payouts hit accounts on July 13.

Ultimately, timing is everything and that is what makes this particular offer so strong. Players have 14 days to use their bonus payouts, so this cash can be rolled into any future Fight Island events, golf, or NASCAR action in the coming days, or set aside for the July 23 return of Major League Baseball.

Other UFC 251 Offers

There are total of 13 different UFC 251 fights, so there’s plenty of wagering options available at FOX Bet. In addition to FOX Bet’s $1,000 in free bets for new users and the knockout bonus, there are also a staggering 50 bet boosts available.

Moreover, there are a variety of ways to wager on the night’s events:

Fight winner

Round betting

Fight to go the distance

Total Rounds

Some highlights for the Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman fight include:

Jorge Masvidal to win in rounds 1-5 (boosted to +300)

Kamaru Usman by KO, TKO, or DSQ (boosted to +275 from +175)

Kamaru Usman to win in rounds 1-5 (boosted to +150 from +180)

For the Danny Henry vs. Makwan Amirkhani fight:

Danny Henry by submission or decision (boosted to +300)

Danny Henry to win in rounds 1-3 (+boosted to +380)

Makwan Amirkhani by submission or decision (boosted to -125)

Makwan Amirkhani to win in rounds 1-3 (boosted to +175)

In all, FOX Bet provides nearly four special odds boosts for each of the UFC 251 events.

How To Get Started With FOX Bet

With UFC 251 on Saturday, Major League Baseball set to return on July 23, and the NBA and NHL seasons resuming days later, now is the time get FOX Bet and grab up to $1,000 in free bets.

Get started by clicking your state:

The registration process requires only basic information and only takes a moment to complete. Once registered, new players must simply make an initial deposit through one of several convenient methods (PayPal, eCheck, online banking, etc.).

Finally, are immediately able to wager on UFC 251 and take advantage of all the betting markets and unique promos offered by FOX Bet.

Get FOX Bet, grab up to $1,000 in free bets, and get tons of great offers ahead of UFC 251. If you’re in New Jersey click here, Pennsylvania here, and Colorado here.