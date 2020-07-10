Could the end of DeAndre Baker’s New York Giants tenure be right around the corner just one year after the team drafted him?

On Friday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News released a massive report in regards to new evidence that suggests DeAndre Baker was part of a payoff cover-up. In May, the New York Giants cornerback was accused of armed robbery and aggravated assault (both with a firearm) after an altercation at a Florida cookout. Baker then turned himself in to Miramar, Florida police and is facing four counts of each charge.

The new evidence implies Baker was involved in paying off the alleged victims, and now, Giants sources have told Leonard they don’t believe the 22-year-old will be on the team for much longer.

What a fall from grace that would be for the young pro athlete. Just over a year after an NFL organization — and a rebuilding one at that — gave up a trio of draft picks to trade up and select a kid during the back end of the first round, that same individual may become unemployed and undergo serious legal punishment. It’s a sad story, but one that’s very possible given the most recent reports.

After thriving during his days at the University of Georgia, Baker struggled mightily in his inaugural NFL campaign. He ultimately allowed quarterbacks to complete 61.4% of throws for 850 yards and six touchdowns when targeting him. DeAndre additionally found himself part of an effort-related controversy and admitted to still having playbook issues halfway through the season.

If Baker was cut, it would also be an awful look for general manager Dave Gettleman, who can’t afford any entering what should be a make or break year. The 2020 campaign is likely Gettleman’s final chance to prove he’s capable of running an NFL franchise, and parting ways with a guy he just drafted No. 30 overall the year prior would certainly damage his credibility.