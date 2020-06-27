Episode No. 26 of the Wide Right Podcast will discuss the update on New York Giants defensive back DeAndre Baker’s legal case.

As we all know, New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was accused of both armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm after an alleged incident at a May 13 cookout. After turning himself in, he was charged with four counts of each and posted $200,000 bail.

But now, we have an update on the case, and the Wide Right Podcast is here to discuss it with our beloved audience.

On the latest edition of the program, we address how a pair of witnesses have submitted affidavits to prosecutors, per Baker’s lawyer Bradford Cohen. In an Instagram post this past week, Cohen mentioned that the witnesses state Baker “was in their sight and he never pulled out a gun and never robbed anyone at the gathering.”

We’ll provide more details and give insight in regards to the update.

Moving forward, we’ll additionally talk about the numerous honors retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning received this past week. This includes the Ole Miss football program announcing the retiring of Manning’s college jersey along with the Pro Football Writers of America selecting Eli to be the winner of the 2020 Good Guy Award.

Despite his playing days having concluded, Eli is earning the recognition that he rightfully deserves. Hopefully this remains the case up until his first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 2025.

You can catch the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Google Podcasts.