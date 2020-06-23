Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has won the Pro Football Writers of America 2020 Good Guy Award.

For 16 years, Eli Manning never said the wrong things, never snapped at anyone during a press conference, and portrayed nothing but pure class. And now, he’s receiving an honor for exactly that.

The Pro Football Writers of America has officially selected Manning as the winner of the 2020 Good Guy Award. He’s the 16th recipient of the honor and second New York Giant, as former Big Blue running back Tiki Barber won the award back in 2006.

According to the PFWA website, “The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.”

PFWA president and Newsday NFL columnist Bob Glauber had a lot to say in regards to the longtime Giants quarterback winning the award.

“Eli Manning exemplified professionalism with the media since his rookie season in 2004, and he did so in the league’s largest market,” Glauber said. “Eli often spoke of the example set by his father and being around Archie Manning was certainly a great way to learn about being around the media. Even so, playing in New York has unique pressures that Eli dealt with consistently and fairly. Media sessions at his locker would often start with as many as 50 reporters, photographers and camera operators, but he answered every last question — even when only one reporter was left. A pro’s pro.”

Eli called it quits this past January after 16 years with the team, a period that encompassed four Pro Bowl nods and a pair of Super Bowl titles. He concluded his playing days ranked seventh all-time in both touchdown passes (366) and passing yards (57,023).

The Giants will move on from the Manning era with Daniel Jones now entering his second season, a year that’s slated to be his first full campaign in a starting role. Last year, the young quarterback started 12 games and notched a 3-9 record.